Telugu star Nagarjuna and his love story with the South damsel and actress Amala has been talked about a lot in the past. The two of them have a blissful family and married life. However, there have been many occasions wherein the happy home of Amala has been plagued by troublesome rumours of her husband having an affair with Tabu. There have been many times when Nagarjuna and Tabu have gone in public to refute this news.

A report on indianexpress.com talked about Amala’s reaction to this piece of gossip. Amala was quoted saying the below lines.

Talking to Times of India, she had called Tabu her very best friend and said nothing could shake her faith in her husband.

“Nothing will shake this belief. Nobody should bother about what happens under my roof. I am happy. And before you ask whether my husband and I have discussed this – never. My home is sacred, like a temple and I don’t allow anything unpleasant from the film industry to come in, especially filthy gossip. I don’t encourage such talks. I feel it will contaminate my house.”

Very true what Amala mentions!! There is no end to gossip.

