Palak Tiwari stuns in silver metallic gown and emerald necklace set, fans are lovestruck

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Apr,2023 16:00:26
Young and talented beauty Palak Tiwari, TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, is one of the hottest star kids. She made her debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She might be just a few movies old, but Palak is quite a favourite of many people, thanks to her incomparable beauty and elegant style.

The diva, who is all set to foray into the acting world, has already cemented her name as a true-blue fashionista. She often takes to social media platforms to share pictures of herself dressed in impressive outfits. Recently, Palak walked as a showstopper at a fashion show, and netizens loved her confident appearance.

Palak oozed oomph in a bold dress. The actress dazzled in a silver metallic gown and turned many heads as she flaunted her well-toned figure. While she flaunted her toned frame in the sultry ensemble, her styling game was also on point. She opted for a heavy emerald necklace and earrings. She kept her lustrous tresses open in soft waves. Check here!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

