ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In White Blazer, Flare Trouser With Accessories

Ranveer Singh is a heartthrob in tinsel town. The actor wins hearts with his new avatar in a white blazer and flare trousers in the latest Instagram dump. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Jul,2023 00:35:56
Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In White Blazer, Flare Trouser With Accessories 837942

The fashionista Ranveer Singh actively promotes his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. He has a unique taste in fashion and made all his promotional looks dapper. Today he turned spunky in a white blazer and pants. Read more.

Ranveer Singh’s New Look

The actor shared the latest pictures in his white avatar. He wore a black sando underneath the white chic blazer and matching flare trousers. He styled his outfit with a gold chain from Tiffany & Co. and rounded his look with black glasses. The actor donned the watch from Franck Muller Middle East & India.

In the first picture, he flaunted his edgy jawline and toned figure. In the next click, he defined his charm as he removed the blazer showing off his muscles. Throughout the photoshoot, Ranveer Singh posed with his quirky style. He is an absolute spunk with his fashion and choices. Undoubtedly you liked his avatar. You can steal this look for your functions of appearances and be the center of attraction.

Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In White Blazer, Flare Trouser With Accessories 837935

Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In White Blazer, Flare Trouser With Accessories 837936

Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In White Blazer, Flare Trouser With Accessories 837937

Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In White Blazer, Flare Trouser With Accessories 837938

Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In White Blazer, Flare Trouser With Accessories 837939

Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In White Blazer, Flare Trouser With Accessories 837940

Ranveer Singh’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani will release on 28th July on Friday in theatres. The film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The song Dhindhora Baje Re is creating a buzz on the internet.

Did you like Ranveer Singh’s new spunky avatar? Do share your views in the comments. Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Karan Johar Scores A Full 10 In Rocky Aur Rani… 838302
Karan Johar Scores A Full 10 In Rocky Aur Rani…
Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' Expected To Make Big Opening, Know Why 837882
Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ Expected To Make Big Opening, Know Why
In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Malaika Arora At Manish Malhotra House Party 837666
In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Malaika Arora At Manish Malhotra House Party
Dhindhora Baje Re Is Out: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Dance With High Spirit 837139
Dhindhora Baje Re Is Out: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Dance With High Spirit
Ranveer-Alia starrer RRPK gets U/A certification, CBFC chops cusswords, removes mentions of Mamata Banerjee 836939
Ranveer-Alia starrer RRPK gets U/A certification, CBFC chops cusswords, removes mentions of Mamata Banerjee
7 Facts You Must Know About Rocky Aur Rani Before Release 836716
7 Facts You Must Know About Rocky Aur Rani Before Release
Latest Stories
Oh, so hot! Jacqueline Fernandez ups the quirk factor in denim bralette and red joggers 838050
Oh, so hot! Jacqueline Fernandez ups the quirk factor in denim bralette and red joggers
Rashami Desai's Chic Bustier And Flared Pant Outfit 837933
Rashami Desai’s Chic Bustier And Flared Pant Outfit
Aditi Rao Hydari's contradictory statements on 'plastic surgery' resurface, Internet says 'she is so mean' 838277
Aditi Rao Hydari’s contradictory statements on ‘plastic surgery’ resurface, Internet says ‘she is so mean’
When Parineeti Chopra schooled a 24-year-old male journalist unaware of menstruation, watch video 838274
When Parineeti Chopra schooled a 24-year-old male journalist unaware of menstruation, watch video
London Dairies: Shilpa Shetty Shares Adorable Moments In Nature With Her Kids 838248
London Dairies: Shilpa Shetty Shares Adorable Moments In Nature With Her Kids
When Shah Rukh Khan said he finds his stardom ‘shocking’, watch throwback video 838271
When Shah Rukh Khan said he finds his stardom ‘shocking’, watch throwback video
Read Latest News