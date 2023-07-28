Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In White Blazer, Flare Trouser With Accessories

The fashionista Ranveer Singh actively promotes his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. He has a unique taste in fashion and made all his promotional looks dapper. Today he turned spunky in a white blazer and pants. Read more.

Ranveer Singh’s New Look

The actor shared the latest pictures in his white avatar. He wore a black sando underneath the white chic blazer and matching flare trousers. He styled his outfit with a gold chain from Tiffany & Co. and rounded his look with black glasses. The actor donned the watch from Franck Muller Middle East & India.

In the first picture, he flaunted his edgy jawline and toned figure. In the next click, he defined his charm as he removed the blazer showing off his muscles. Throughout the photoshoot, Ranveer Singh posed with his quirky style. He is an absolute spunk with his fashion and choices. Undoubtedly you liked his avatar. You can steal this look for your functions of appearances and be the center of attraction.

Ranveer Singh’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani will release on 28th July on Friday in theatres. The film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The song Dhindhora Baje Re is creating a buzz on the internet.

Did you like Ranveer Singh’s new spunky avatar? Do share your views in the comments. Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.