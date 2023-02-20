Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is a one-of-a-kind actor who loves to wear one-of-a-kind attire. Ranveer shot to fame with the hit movie Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and enthralled in a lot of movies namely Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat.

Ranveer has become a fashion icon in his own right. His casual look is so simple and basic yet looks very fashion-forward. From his brilliant performances in movies, and his ramp walk at Fashion Week to his quirkiest fashion outfits- Ranveer has slayed them all with much confidence and style. His don’t care a damn attitude is well reflected in his personality and especially in his outfits.

Recently, Ranveer was in Utah’s Salt Lake City for the NBA All-Star game. He played for former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade’s team in the celebrity game. The actor took to Instagram and shared his stylish look with fans. He opted for a pink blazer which he paired with blue pants. He added glam with a checkered overcoat. Ranveer also wore brown glares and a chain. Check below!