Bubbly and charming Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty rose to fame with her acting chops in movies like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable. After going through a lot post boyfriend Sushant Sigh Rajput’s death in 2020, actress Rhea is gradually moving ahead in life. Rhea is an avid social media user and keeps treating fans with pictures, videos and poems of hers.

Apart from her acting skills, the actress is also quite famous for her wardrobe selections. She brings royalty and elegance to whatever she wears. Everyone is aware of Rhea being the perfect example of beauty with brains. She always manages to stun her fans with a variety of diverse looks, be it on the red carpet, onscreen or an everyday look.

Rhea’s glamorous looks on the red carpet in gowns have been absolutely stunning. Her versatile looks make everyone’s hearts melt. But fans are also in awe of her stylish yet hot looks. Recently Rhea attended an event in Mumbai wherein she was seen making head turns in a sheer blue gown. She looked ravishing in the outfit. Rhea kept the look simple and classy. Check here!