There is no denying Bollywood’s affinity for sarees. Bollywood fashion icons frequently play around with sheers, wearing traditional colossal sarees, floral prints, stylish glitter sarees, or even pre-draped attire. In addition to establishing Bollywood divas’ sartorial presence, their fashion choices have motivated new takes. Speaking of that, the beauty from the town, Sanya Malhotra has now settled us with absolute goals with her traditional saree look aboard, check out below as we decode-

Sanya Malhotra is a master at dressing ethnic attire. Sanya seems to favour sarees for every event, including weddings and business gatherings. We have proof. For a recent event, she selected a breathtaking ethnocultural bodice from the designer line Falguni Shane Peacock. Sanya’s white saree had Swarovski beads, pearls, mirrors, glitter, and beads as decorations. It’s crucial to note that the outfit looks much better overall because of the additament of a touch of gold. Sanya decided to wear it with a chic blouse that has had broad sleeves. She only adorned herself with earrings. She had sculpted cheekbones, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a brown lip colour. Her hair was neatly crammed.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will be next seen in the comedy drama Kathal. The film shall get streamed on Netflix. The actress has also got Jawaan in the line up alongside Shah Rukh Khan and also Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Sanya sparked to countrywide fame with her work in the movie Dangal, alongside Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Apart from that, the actress is also an immensely talented dancer, and has showcased her crazy dance skills on social media every now and then.

Coming to her traditional look, what are your views on this stunning saree avatar? Let us know in the comments below-