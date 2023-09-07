Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila to Bhumi Pednekar's Contemporary Adorns Are Perfect Party Picks

The upcoming film ‘Thank You For Coming’ is new and interesting as it shows the life of 5 best friends who assemble at a family function. Later, they navigate their life’s hilarious and heart-warming journey, discovering true love, friendship, and more. The trailer of the film was released yesterday. In contrast, their glamorous contemporary style from the trailer launch is a perfect party pick. Let’s take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill– The stunning beauty is dressed in a backless orange Miakee dress paired with sparkling gold heels from Jimmy Choo. The accessories for Misho and Myths By Rhea elevate her look. This is a perfect dress to become the diva of the night.

Kusha Kapila– The content creator is dressed in a Shivan and Narresh top teamed with a cape and draped skirt by Nora, exuding irresistible charm. The gold earrings and minimalistic makeup complete her look. With the red dress, she paired the matching heels from Tao Paris.

Dolly Singh– The influencer aced a black asymmetrical floral printed mini dress from Nikhil Kolhe’s Spring Summer collection. The bold makeover and the toe-point heels from Tao Paris complete her style.

Shibani Bedi– The diva donned an electric blue custom-made dress from Antithesis, which she paired with black strappy heels from Oceedee. Take inspiration to be the glamour quotient at the night party.

Bhumi Pednekar– The actress dressed in white is a good choice for a night party in the white bustier mini dress from the Nikhil Kolhe collection. Pairing with white chunky heels and her bold style makes her look jaw-dropping.