Statement Earrings Ft. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is a fashion lover. She has always been on top of her styling sense. Here check out her stunning earrings collection of Ananya Panday

1) Meenakari Jhumka

The beautiful Ananya Panday wore a gorgeous green pastel lehenga and styled her look with a pair of meenakari jhumkas. The simple makeup and hairstyle elevated her beauty.

2) Silver Long Earrings

Ananya Panday styled her stunning pink mini dress with long silver earrings, adding class to her look. Throughout the pictures, one couldn’t take eyes off her style.

3) Classy Necklace Set

Ananya Panday, styled in a chic black cutout jumpsuit, looked gorgeous. However, her beautiful transparent necklace and earrings elevated her style.

4) Oxidised Earrings And Jhumka

The gorgeous Ananya Panday looked stunning in an Indigo colour sharara set. In contrast, her oxidized choker and earrings elevated her style. You can also pair this with anything you want.

Ananya Panday has a fashion that keeps her in the headlines. She ranks among one of the most awaited stars at events, functions, etc.

