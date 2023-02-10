Subhashree Ganguly the talented Bengali actress is in a mood to shine and sway!! Yes, we are saying so as she is all glittery today in a sexy and gorgeous sequin gown in colour pink. She has this sensational appeal about her in this dress and this video is proof of her amazing subtleness in this seductive romantic song.

Minimal makeup, and minimal jewels on hand, is what Subhashree is wearing. However, the glow that she exhibits in this look is mindblowing to the people who are watching her. We are truly bowled over by her glamorous appeal.

You can check the video here to appreciate her flawless beauty and grace. So here you go!!

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Truly, she is a beauty with brains and knows how to play with subtle style and sensational dressing. Aww, do you admire her in this video?

