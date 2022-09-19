Rhea Chakraborty is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in Bollywood. The actress has worked in several films that served as entertainment to the audience. She enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram and other social media accounts. Like every other celebrity, she also has a unique sense of fashion. And often her pictures go viral due to her stunning pictures. And yet again the actress shared a jaw-dropping set of pictures on her Instagram handle.

Rhea Chakraborty, taking to her Instagram, dropped pictures in a three-piece colorful Co-Ord set. In the pictures, Rhea styled herself in a colorful printed three-piece Co-Ord set. She paired the oversized shirt with a bralette and bottoms. Rhea sat on her sofa and shared some comfy yet striking pictures. In all the pictures she flaunted her toned legs. She looked jaw-dropping posing on her sofa. The picture is going with the bewitching content. While sharing the picture she captioned, “The sun shines in you too.”

As soon as the posts were shared, fans and viewers loved Rhea and showered her post with likes and comments. “Mai chahta hu aapke post pe pahla like mai Maru par tab taq 15000 likes ho chuke hote h. Bhagwan aapko hamesha khush rkhe,” a die heart fan said. While another wrote, “Beautifully overloaded and gorgeously expressed.” Color full Picture @rhea_chakraborty, said the third.

