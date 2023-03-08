Tamannaah Bhatia, who is also known as the Milky Beauty from south has now left her internet fans astounded with her glow and stunning look from Nepal as the Baahubali actress celebrated the festival of colours amid the beauty of mountains. She shared pictures on her social media handle, and we are in love with them in and out.

In the pictures, we can see Tamannaah Bhatia looking absolutely stunning in her traditional salwar suit. The actress looked gorgeous wearing a sheer embellished white kurta that she teamed with silk red dupatta. The actress rounded it off with her wavy gorgeous hair, dewy soft eyes and nude lips. The actress smiled with a side eye on camera, glowing under the Nepal sun.

Sharing the pictures, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “Happy Holi from Nepal❤️” here take a look at the pictures-

Tamannaah went on to share some more adorable pictures from the place, as she celebrates the festival in all fun and smiles. The pictures radiated nothing but positive vibes amongst her fans soon after she shared it on her social media. One wrote, “Looking very cute and sweet, Happy Holi to you dear”, another wrote, “O saathiyaa trending on YouTube bro one time watch it is a best loveing song bro and my playlist bro❤❤❤😍😍” a third user wrote, “One time watch vellipoye watch on YouTube bro ones my playlist song bro”

What are your thoughts on the above pictures by Tamannaah Bhatia? Are you crushing already? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.