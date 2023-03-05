Tamannaah Bhatia, the south beauty is undoubtedly the style icon we can look up to any day. Time and again the Himmatwala actress has dropped in goals with her posts and pictures on social media handle, and here she is giving off goals to her fans with her latest saree avatar on her Instagram, and we are loving every bit of it.

In the pictures, that Bhatia shared on her social media handle, we can see her wearing a sheer golden embroidered organza saree in beige and green. The actress teamed the saree with matching blouse and heavy gold neck piece to complete the look. Bhatia decked it up with her sleek straight hairdo, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. The actress went on to share a couple of moments in the saree as she takes ride in her car.

The Milky beauty gained her pan-Indian fame after she got featured in the movie Baahubali. The actress co-starred alongside Prabhas in the movie. She was in both the parts, however, earlier she spoke about having a smaller role in the second sequel of the movie. She said, “I was never there in Baahubali 2. I was never supposed to be there. My character was only there in part 1. In fact, the three scenes they put out for me in Baahubali 2 was because of how the first film fared, and they were like we cannot not have you now in this film. So, my placement was literally like a cameo in the second part.” She added, “I was never supposed be there, even when I heard the first script, I was only supposed to be there in the first part. In fact, I don’t know I many people know this, but Baahubali was already shot for 1 and a half years when I came on board. so, I was literally the last one entering the train, the Baahubali (part 1) happened and our worlds changed.” As quoted by Bollywood Life.