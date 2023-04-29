The unsung struggles of Hansika Motwani

Know about Hansika Motwani’s struggles in her showbiz career

Whenever we talk of this gorgeous woman, we recall her from Koi Mil Gayya, but what we mostly do not speak about is the lady’s struggles through out her career. Hansika, even though who is celebrated as one of the most well-known faces from the showbiz, didn’t have it on the silver plate. And it’s not always about the privileges and the backgrounds that one come from, but rather what one goes through in the process of becoming something.

Hansika’s story has been quite like that. She definitely has the charm and fame that she deserves full power, but with all that, she faced horrendous unreasonable call-outs from the people.

But before getting into that, let’s begin with Hansika’s achievements

Hansika’s professional front

Hansika Motwani is an Indian actress who primarily appears in Tamil and Telugu films. She has also acted in a few Hindi (Koi Mil Gayya, Aap Ka Surroor) and Kannada films. Some of her notable film appearances include “Desamuduru,” “Kantri,” “Maska,” “Engeyum Kadhal,” “Velayudham,” “Oru Kal Oru Kannadi,” “Maan Karate,” and “Aambala.” She has also won several awards for her performances, including the SIIMA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role and the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress.

We also know her as the Shaka Laka Boom Boom girl.

Hansika getting accused of taking hormonal injections

It was back when Hansika made her debut as an adult with the movie Aap Ka Surroor at the age of 16. Her massive transformation from a child to an adult shocked everyone. Eventually, she got accused of taking hormonal injections to appear ‘grown-up’

In the latest episode of Love Shaadi Drama, the actress was heard speaking to her mother, consoling her saying, “This is the expense of being a celebrity. They wrote such crap when I was 21, you know what I am talking about… If I could have taken it that time, I can take it this time. People said that my mum has given me injections, hormonal injections to grow up as a woman” it was when Hansika’s mother got emotional recalling that people wrote about Hansika during her marriage to Sohael Khaturiya.

Her mother replied to this, saying, “If that is true, then I must be richer than Tata, Birla, some millionaire. If that is true, then I would have said, ‘Maine apni beti ko diya hai, tum bhi aao, aa kar apni haddi baddi karvao. What I am surprised about is that people who write this, unke pass dimaag naam ki cheez nahi hoti hai kya? We are Punjabi people, our daughters shoot up between the age of 12 and 16.” As quoted by ETimes.

Hansika getting accused of breaking Sohael’s first marriage

Last year in December, Hansika Motwani, a popular Indian actress, took a significant step in her personal life as she tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya, which made headlines and sparked excitement among her fans. However, this joyous occasion also led to some negative attention as the actress faced online trolling when it became public knowledge that Sohael had been previously married to Rinky, who was reportedly a close friend of Hansika.

The news of Sohael’s previous marriage and his relationship with Hansika’s friend created a stir on social media, with some users criticizing the actress for her choice of partner. While such criticism is unfortunate, it is not uncommon for public figures to face such scrutiny, and it is important to remember that their personal lives are still their own and should be respected. Ultimately, Hansika’s happiness and well-being are what matter most, and we wish her all the best in her new chapter of life.

Talking about it she said, “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity,” as quoted by India Today.

The Rise

But nothing really chained Hansika down. She with her brave heart boldly embraced whatever came to her at whatever instance of life. She continues to do good work as an actor. That’s what keeps us inspired as human beings and then as women!