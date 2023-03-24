Tiger Shroff, the hot and handsome actor, is one of the popular Bollywood actors. He is a fitness freak and often shares his fitness videos with fans. Tiger left fans swooning over his chiselled back in the video. From his style to his smile, everything about this man is drooling-worthy.

Tiger can go make any girl go weak on their knees. With his height, smile and chiselled features, he is one of the distinct-looking hunks. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a new video in which he can be seen performing flips and showcasing his cartwheel skills. Tiger captioned his post: “I should technically rest on my day off…but uhh 🤷⚡️💨found a playground😅💦”

On the work front, Tiger will be seen along with Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and apart from that, Tiger will also be seen in Ganapath opposite Kriti Sanon- both being among the year’s most anticipated films.

