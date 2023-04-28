ADVERTISEMENT
Trisha Krishnan Goes Regal In White Saree, Simplicity Wins Hearts

Trisha Krishnan is her latest pictures turned regal in a beautiful white saree.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Apr,2023 14:59:42
Trisha Krishnan Goes Regal In White Saree, Simplicity Wins Hearts

Ponniyin Selvan star Trisha Krishnan is a superstar actress. She has worked in the industry for years, and her simplicity has kept her buzzing online. Trisha is fond of traditional draped saree, so she chooses to style most of the appearance in the saree. The lover of six yards and her ethnicity has won millions of hearts. Yet again, the diva is flaunting her regality in the ethnic drape saree. Read more and witness Trisha Krishnan’s regal vibes.

Trisha Krishnan In Regal White Look

Trisha Krishnan Goes Regal In White Saree, Simplicity Wins Hearts 802211

Trisha Krishnan Goes Regal In White Saree, Simplicity Wins Hearts 802212

Trisha Krishnan Goes Regal In White Saree, Simplicity Wins Hearts 802213

In the latest Instagram pictures, Trisha Krishnan Styled herself in a regal white saree by designer Rohit Bal. The actress paired the white gold embellished saree with a halter neck white shimmery blouse. Her minimal accessories with a pair of white earrings. She elevated her regality with winged eyeliner, dewy makeup, and glossy lips to complete her look. The diva posed like a queen in all of her pictures. In addition, she captioned her post with a white bird emoji and evil eye emoji.

Loving her regal vibes, fans spammed her account in the comments section. A user wrote, “Evergreen beauty .” The other wrote, “Ur so good .” “Uff ye teri Ada,” commented the third.

Trisha Krishnan Movies

The beautiful Trisha Krishnan primarily works in Telugu and Tamil film industry. She has worked in films like Kathha Metha, 96, Ghilli, Raangi, Jailer, Kodi, Varsham, and many others. She will next appear in part 2 of Ponniyin Selvan.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

