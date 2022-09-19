Vijay Sethupathi works predominantly in Tamil besides a few Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi productions. Referred to by fans and media as “Makkal Selvan”, he has starred in more than 30 films including several successful ventures.

As per reports in the media, the makers of ace director Vetrimaran’s eagerly-awaited upcoming film, ‘Viduthalai’, featuring Soori in the lead and actor Vijay Sethupathi as ‘Vaathiyaar’, on Monday announced that the unit of the film has wrapped up the next schedule that was going on in Kodaikanal. Vijay took to Instagram and shared a post on the same. Check below!

Produced by Eldred Kumar under the RS Infotainment banner, the final shooting of ‘Viduthalai’ is underway, and the film is expected to be wrapped up by November. Ilaiyaraaja is scoring the music for the film, which also has Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Chethan, and Bhavani Sre in important roles. Interestingly, the film will be released in two parts, Viduthalai Part 1 & Viduthalai Part 2.

