Nikki Tamboli is synonymous to gorgeous. Any day, anytime, the Bigg Boss beauty can set her admirers on fire with her fierce beauty. She is an active Instagram user too. Most likely, Nikki likes to keep her fans updated with her fashion folios and work updates on the photosharing app.

As of now, the actress slew in a stylish orange candy bodycon dress. The actress oomphed up her sensuality quotient in the outfit. She also shared some sizzling glimpses of her in the outfit on Instagram.

Nikki Tamboli shares sensuous look in orange bodycon

Nikki Tamboli’s fashion style is bold, vibrant, and unique, which makes her stand out in a crowd. Nikki Tamboli is often seen wearing bright and bold outfits that showcase her confidence and personality. She loves experimenting with different styles and colours. Owing, no wonder she is keeping up with her fire in this classy piece.

In the video, we can see her wearing a stylish bodycon dress in candy orange hue. The outfit features a backless view. She completed the look with wavy tresses. For makeup she picked up for bold eyes, filled-in eyebrows and pink glossy lips.

Here take a look-

Work Front

Nikki Tamboli is a popular digital personality, actor and model who has primarily worked in the South Indian film industry. She made her debut in the Telugu film “Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu” in 2019, and went on to star in several other Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films.

However, she became popular after her participation in shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now she owns an active YouTube channel too, with millions of subscribers. She also owns a huge fan following on Instagram.