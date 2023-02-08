Salma Hayek leaves internet fans amused with her latest glamourous photoshoot video. The star took it to her IG handle to share the video with her fans, asserting sheer style like never before. Prompting grace in each of the outfits, Salma Hayek assured to keep her glam up on edge.

In the first segment of the video, we can see Salma Hayek wearing a sheer all white gown. The outfit embraced her gorgeous curves on the right notes. Salma teamed the look with sleek straight hair, filled-in eyebrows and nude matte lips and cheeks. What’s more, the actress got the plunge style to the next level.

In the second segment we can see Salma wearing corseted black bodycon gown. She teamed the sheer look with a pair of matching heels. The actress kept the look on the point with her sleek straight hair, filled-in eyebrows, nude lips and bold smokey eyes.

In the third one we can see Salma Hayek wearing a sheer black bralette that she teamed with high waist black flared pants. Keeping her makeover similar as the previous two, Salma dropped us with mandatory fashion goals.

Sharing the video, Salma Hayek captioned the video wrote, “A little #BTS from my @britishgq #GQHype shoot for #MagicMikesLastDance!”

Further Details:

Hair: @Jennifer_yepez

Makeup: @scottbarnescosmetics

Nails: @kimmiekyees

Styling: @thegriceisright

Here take a look-

How much are you in love with this classic look set off by Salma? Let us know in the comments below-

One wrote, “Holy moly! 25 years or more since driving men crazy in movies like Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Fools Rush In and Dogma, still driving men crazy and doesn’t seem to have aged a day.”

Another wrote, “i am incredible honored to be seeing how you out there living your best life!”