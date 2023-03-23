Rhea Chakraborty is one of the finest and most amazing actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. It’s been quite some time now that Rhea Chakraborty has been a part of the entertainment industry and we love it. Her fashion game is always on point and that’s exactly what makes her so special and loved among fans. Well, we have already kickstarted the festive season for this year with holi and now Gudi Padwa, so we might as well get our wardrobe sorted for the upcoming ones. Rhea Chakraborty, who has time and again served as an ideal inspiration for festive outfits is one celebrity whose wardrobe is worth the exploration. Seizing the day right with all the bright, vibrant, beautiful colors and pretty embroidery on that outfit, get ready for all the fashion inspiration from Rhea Chakraborty and try on some of the finest outfits for this festive season.

Donning yellow is the perfect fashion choice during the festive season and Rhea her has done it right. Pairing it with jewelry, which is a mandate on a festival, the actress looks stunning.

Glitz and glam calls for Diwali night! And Rhea Chakraborty has clearly worn it right.

Wearing a pastel green saree, beautifully embroidered and paired with detailed jewelry, it’s easy to be smitten by Rhea’s presence.

Rhea Chakraborty has redefined elegance in this beautiful purple-colored saree and it’s difficult to take our eyes off her.

Rhea Chakraborty looks exceptionally beguiling in this beautiful lehenga and choli. Paired with Jhumkas and minimal makeup, the actress looks beautiful.

Well, which look among these is your absolute favourite folks?