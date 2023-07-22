Zeeshan Ayub sheds light on having ‘political differences’ with Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut, read

In a candid recent interview, actor Zeeshan Ayyub shed light on his diverging viewpoints with fellow actress Kangana Ranaut. The two talented actors previously shared the screen in movies like “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” and “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.” However, Zeeshan unveiled that their political ideologies are quite dissimilar, with him identifying himself as ‘left of centre’ in his political learning.

The revelation of their differing opinions seems to have had an impact on their personal equation, as Zeeshan mentioned that he and Kangana have not crossed paths or engaged in any conversation following the realization of their political differences. Despite their professional collaborations in the past, it appears that the contrasting political stances have kept them apart from maintaining a closer rapport outside of work.

Zeeshan Ayub on having ‘political differences’ with Kangana

Talking about the differences, Zeeshan Ayub said, “Her (Kangana Ranaut) politics weren’t as clear during Manikarnika… She called me to her house, told me about the role, said it was a five-day job. The money was good, and I wasn’t aware at the time about the controversy with Sonu Sood. We had a good time during those five days. It wasn’t awkward. But we haven’t spoken since. After I discovered these political differences, we haven’t met.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

He further added on whether he is friends with people who have different political opinions, saying, “My minimum requirement from people is that they don’t justify the deaths of others, that they don’t say that lynchings used to happen earlier as well… If you say things like this, then sorry, I can’t sit across from you. I’m open to having rational discussions, but the moment someone asks weren’t people dying earlier as well, weren’t massacres happening, is where I draw the line. I can sit across from humans. I don’t even want to call such people animals, because animals are actually lovely.”