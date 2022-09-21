Zoe Saldana is a fabulous American actress, who started her career with Center Stage, portraying a ballet dancer. After receiving early fame for her work in the road film Crossroads, Saldana achieved her career breakthrough with her work in several science fiction films.

Beginning in 2009, with her first role of multiple appearances as Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek film series and her first appearance as Neytiri in the Avatar film series.

Recently, Zoe took to her instagram and shared a clip that showed her posing boldly in a formal ensemble. The dress feautured Saldana in a chicken-white shirt, paired with black formal trousers. The actress went for a chic red lipstick and decided to keep her long tresses tied up in a ponytail.

Also, to caption her reel, Zoe Saldana went ahead and wrote, “Coming in Hot” and tagged Avatar.

Well, the multiple Oscar winning filmmaker James Cameron is all set to bring the sequel to his most successful science fiction film Avatar, after 12 years.

The upcoming film Avatar: The Way Of Water is currently three months away from its release and the makers of the film franchise are re-releasing the first film, but with some adjustments. Cameron recently revealed that they remastered version looks better than before.

