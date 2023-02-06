Adele’s quintessential style staples to follow

Adele and her fashion legacies can never be outdated. Time and again, she has proven to be the queen with her quintessential fashion updos. Her beauty, her aura and her charisma every bit amalgamates to ornament her as an absolute, and when it comes to her fashion it exceeds every limit. Over the years, we have witnessed how Adele performed to be the best with her sartorial choices, and here we have shared her not to miss quintessential style staples that you should definitely look up for if you are an Adele fan!

The Brit Awards, 2016

Adele owned it as she slipped in a classic sequinned Valentino dress that showcases an intricate work of art all over the flares and armour. The diva teamed the look with short blonde straight hairstyle, dewy winged eyes and nude pink lips.

The Grammy Awards, 2012

When Adele slipped in a gorgeous Armani Privé black gown. The outfit featured beautiful silver glitters all across and a narrowing torso to embrace Adele’s beautiful curves. The diva teamed it off with blonde short hair and minimal makeup.

On tour, 2016

To initiate her 2016 tour, the diva decked up in a Burberry’s Christopher Bailey sequinned blue gown. The classic floor-length flared gown showed up a galactic glam that Adele teamed with minimal makeup.

The Grammy Awards, 2017

When she picked up a classic olive green long gown that she teamed with mid parted blonde hairbun and dewy soft eyes. In short she nailed this classic Givenchy look.

The Grammy Awards 2017

She owns the Grammy in 2017 with her three back-to-back Givenchy look. And this one shows her up in a beautiful intricately designed black long sleek gown teamed with blonde hair and minimal makeup.

The Grammy Awards 2017

And then again she decked up in a classic and dramatic Givenchy black ensemble teamed with a beautiful textured hairbun and dewy makeup look.