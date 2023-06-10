Arijit Singh to collaborate with Jasleen Royal, post she called Indian music labels ‘exploitative’

A musical rendezvous is on the rocks like no other as the powerhouse duo, Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal, join forces for an upcoming romantic track that is set to sweep us off our feet. With Arijit’s mesmerizing vocals and Jasleen’s unique musicality, this collaboration promises to be a harmonious blend of passion and creativity. Scroll beneath to know all the details.

Jasleen and Arijit to collaborate for a romantic track

While collaborating with Arijit Singh for the romantic track, the singer has also produced the music video, along with lending her voice and creativity to it.

Talking about the collaboration, Jasleen said, “It is a very special song for me, I am not only composing and singing it but also producing the music video. It is my passion project and naturally wanted the best of the best for my song, which is when I asked Arijit to sing for my song. He was extremely sweet and responded instantly saying he’s on board.”

And added, “Arijit is loved for his magical and soulful voice that resonates with the audience everywhere. I have been an admirer of his work and as an artist he always inspires me to do better. Even for our song, when he recorded it and I heard it, I was blown away by his rendition. He is not only a great artist with an incredible hold over his art but also a gem of a human being with a huge heart. I am very grateful to him for doing the song and his support throughout,” as quoted by India Tv.

Jasleen Royal’s tweet

The singer took to her Twitter handle to slam the Indian Music labels and wrote, “Sick of how music labels work in India! They never lose a single opportunity to say how artist-friendly they are but in reality, they are the most exploitative.” The singer then urged all artistes to consult before giving out their work to films and labels. “All the artistes who are reading this please wait and consult before selling your songs to labels and films. Know your rights and values before you sign. #EmpoweringArtists.”