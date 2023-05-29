ADVERTISEMENT
Arijit Singh’s Concert: FIR filed for fake promotions

The highly anticipated concert by renowned singer Arijit Singh, scheduled to take place in Chandigarh on May 27, unfortunately had to be cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 May,2023 22:05:04
The highly anticipated concert by renowned singer Arijit Singh, scheduled to take place in Chandigarh on May 27, unfortunately had to be cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions. However, amidst the unfortunate turn of events, a disheartening revelation came to light. A firm, using their official social media handle, has been engaging in deceptive promotional activities, falsely claiming to offer free tickets for the concert as a means to promote their restaurant.

About the complaint

Tarun Chaudhary, representing Tarish Entertainment Private Limited, has officially stated that their company holds the exclusive rights to organize the much-anticipated live concert featuring renowned singer Arijit Singh. However, a disturbing incident has come to light involving an Instagram account under the name “Green House India,” falsely presenting itself as the concert producer. This unauthorized account has been circulating a fake poster and deceitfully offering free tickets to promote its restaurant.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 17 under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. This development underscores the seriousness of the matter, as the authorities aim to bring those responsible for the deceptive practices to justice, as mentioned in an article by Hindustan Times.

However, the Chandigarh concert shall be rescheduled soon and the fans will be updated with the new dates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

