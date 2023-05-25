ADVERTISEMENT
Arijit Singh’s Jai Shree Ram rendition for Adipurush is getting all the love

As fans eagerly await the film's arrival, Arijit Singh's rendition of "Jai Shree Ram" has undoubtedly added an extra dose of excitement and anticipation to the mix, leaving everyone spectacled in amazement.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 May,2023 22:05:39
The much-anticipated film Adipurush, featuring the power-packed trio of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, has become the talk of the town. As the film continues to generate excitement among fans, one particular song is soaring to unprecedented heights – “Jai Shree Ram.”

This epic anthem, which has already captured the hearts of many, has now received an awe-inspiring makeover with the latest rendition by the exceptionally talented Arijit Singh. With its release, Singh’s rendition has left fans spellbound, showcasing his remarkable vocal prowess and emotional depth.

The combination of the star-studded cast, the captivating storyline, and now this remarkable musical rendition has created an electrifying buzz around Adipurush, further solidifying its position as one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year.

Arijit Singh’s Jai Shree Ram rendition

Arijit Singh has recently unveiled his soul-stirring rendition of the highly-anticipated song “Jai Shri Ram” from the upcoming film Adipurush, featuring the dynamic duo Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. This musical masterpiece is a testament to Singh’s exceptional talent, leaving listeners awestruck and sending shivers down their spines.

The original composition, skillfully crafted by the musical maestros Ajay and Atul Gogavale, receives a grand treatment in this release, featuring a resounding 30-member chorus alongside the awe-inspiring presence of Atul and Ajay themselves. With its captivating melodies and profound lyrics, this song is set to take audiences on an unforgettable sonic journey, reaffirming the magic that can be created when exceptional talent collaborates on a project of such magnitude.

Adipurush to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Talking about this, Prabhas said how he was elated to know that the movie will have its world premiere. He said, “I am honored that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

