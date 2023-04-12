Blackpink Jisoo dropped some drool-worthy pictures with her bestie, Jennie, after a long time. While the blinks couldn’t resist commenting and adoring the two beautiful girls. Let’s check out

Blackpink Jisoo And Jennie Outfit



In the picture shared, Blackpink Jisoo wore a tie-dye white crop top with a black skirt and acted like a bunny, while Jennie wore a grey crop top and mini skirt and acted like a bear. This pair of bunny and bear is fans’ favorite. The cuteness-loaded picture made fans go awestruck.

In the following picture, Jisoo posed with a bright smile and made a bunny face. Jisoo always treats her fans with her stunning appearance. The idol shares these pictures with the caption, “Chewy and Soo-ya 🧸🐰”.

Reacting to the post, fans shared their love in the comments section. A user wrote, “The last photo feels surreal😯 I always think you’re an angel🤍”. Another wished to be Jisoo’s friend,”Jisoo I wanna be ur Jendeuk too❤️”. “Aweee you two look adorable 🖤💗,” commented the third.

Blackpink Jisoo And Jennie’s Bond

The duo shares a strong and sisterly bond with each other. Time and again, Blackpink Jisoo and Jennie treat their blinks with adorable and wacky selfies with each other. The girls are busy with their Born Pink World tour, which will reportedly end in July 2023. Sometimes enjoy a trip together while sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from their concert.

Check out these pictures below.

