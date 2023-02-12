Nothing can beat Beyonce’s fashion saga down! Time and again, like the boss she is, Beyonce has put of fashion reverberation on board. The star music personality is also an active social media user, and has often shared pictures of her fashion statures on gram, to get her fans amused. That being said, Beyonce has now dropped a fresh set of pictures on her social media handle, keeping her fashion swag right on the edge in a classy casual co-ords. And guess what? She also announced her new collection in the row!

In the pictures, we can see Beyonce wearing a blue bralette. She teamed it with high waist blue pants. The star topped it with a long blue shrug. She completed the look with her long wavy blonde tresses, minimal eyes, and nude lips. Posing with her gorgeous smile on face, Beyonce left her fans absolutely starry eyed in the fragment.

Sharing the pictures, Beyonce wrote, “ My favorite drop to date.Check out the full PARK TRAIL collection, available 2/9/23.”

Here take a look-

Soon after Beyonce shared the pictures on her social media handle, her fans came in ringing with their excitement and love for the music personality in the comments. While that some complained about that they are unable to get the tickets.

One wrote, “No shade, mama, but some of us are still stressing on trying to get tickets to the tour.”

Another commented, “Maam don’t you see we struggling to get tickets… chill out 😩😩”

A third one added, “Beyoncé.. what the faith?? I can barely get in the queue for tickets; then this??? $KarltonHumes… dang”