Lady Gaga is also a fantastic musician and a prodigious talent. Someone who can dive from the upper lip of a football stadium, play piano at the Oscars with a twinkle in her eye, and, well, do pretty much anything in the realms of art or entertainment. With all of this, it’s no surprise she has such a devoted following.

Beyoncé‘s music, with themes of female progress and self-expression, is ideal for a girls’ night out or a ladies’ night in since the early 2000s – or even the late ’90s if you’re a Destiny’s Child fan – but she’s done it with tenacity and creativity. Her debut as a solo artist was proclaimed with a blast of horns and compelling attraction as Beyoncé and future husband Jay-Z displayed how they were “Crazy in Love.”

The decision between Lady Gaga and Beyoncé for your party playlist inspiration ultimately boils down to personal preference. Lady Gaga is a great choice if you like high-energy pop music with a touch of originality and glamor. If, on the other hand, you’re seeking strong voices, ferocious rhythms, and a dash of female empowerment, go no further.

In the end, it's not about picking one over the other, but about recognizing both Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's distinct approaches and skills. Whether you're dancing the night away to "Bad Romance" or feeling yourself to "Flawless," both of these divas will make your party playlist unforgettable.

Lady Gaga

1.Just Dance

2.Poker Face

3.Bad Romance

4.Born This Way

5.The Edge of Glory

Beyoncé:

1.Crazy in Love (ft. Jay-Z)

2.Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)

3.Irreplaceable

4.Halo

5.Run the World (Girls)