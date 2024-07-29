Lady Gaga announces engagement to longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky

Once her electrifying performance ended, singer-actor Lady Gaga came forward to make a huge announcement at the on-going Paris Olympics. The lady announced and introduced Michael Polanksy as her ‘fiance’ thus confirming her engagement with him.

Gaga performed a rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s ‘Mon Truc en Plumes’ (‘My Thing With Feathers’), and in a video that has been surfacing online, Gaga is seen turning towards Polansky, who is an entrepreneur and investor. Post that, Gaga introduced him to the Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal as her fiance. The couple has been dating each other since 2019.

For the uninitiated, rumors about the duo having been engaged started surfacing back in April when the lady was spotted sporting a diamond ring on her left hand. Earlier in her career, Gaga has gone through broken engagements first with talent agent, Christian Carino and then actor Taylor Kinney.

Gaga was also the centre of several rumors owing to the sizzling chemistry she portrayed with actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper in the film, A Star Is Born.

Nevertheless, this new announcement definitely adds a new dimension to the singer-actor’s personal life as she continues to make a mark in her professional life. Apart from her albums and tours, Gaga has been more active on the acting front lately as post her acting stint in A Star Is Born, she also made an impact in the film, House of Gucci and is now set to co-star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel, Joker: Folie a Deux.