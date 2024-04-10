The dark and gritty footage begins at Arkham Asylum — where Joker is locked up at the end of the first film — as Arthur Fleck has a deranged “meet cute” with another patient (you guessed it, Gaga’s Harley Quinn). After the chance encounter in the halls of prison, they fall madly, deeply in love, and plan to break out of their straight jackets to take on the world beyond their padded cells. It brings them to the streets of Gotham, where they manically dance and twirl around the city.

“I’m nobody. I haven’t done anything with my life like you have,” Harley Quinn tells Joker as she mimes shooting herself in the head. The first film served as a moody origin story for the Joker, a reclusive, struggling stand-up comedian and part-time clown. In the sequel, he takes his act on the road and performs on all kinds of stages with Harley Quinn as his demented muse — and she’s wearing his signature makeup. In this cinematic adventure, though, he doesn’t seem so lonely. “I’ll tell you what’s changed,” Joker says in the trailer. “I’m not alone anymore — that’s what we should be talking about!”