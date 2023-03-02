Lady Gaga has always been known for her pomp and aura. Time and again, the diva has given us goals with her sheer fashion updos on social media. Whether it’s her high-octane overtly fashion prep ups or just minimal candid casuals, Lady Gaga has always been the queen we can look up to. Given that, today we are here with Lady Gaga’s most stunning candid moments on camera-

Here’s when Lady Gaga dropped a no-make up look on her Instagram handle. She shared the picture, announcing her new song, while asserting her ‘low mood’ in the caption. We can see it in the eyes though. The actress wore a stylish printed black oversized sweatshirt. She left her blonde hair messy open, and clicked the picture with no makeup on.

She wrote, “When you feel lonely, sad, removed from the world, far away from yourself and others #holdmyhand One day you may even be strong enough to hold your own 🤝. I love you with my whole heart for all the years I’ve been blessed to sing, write songs, produce and perform for you. Thank you 🙏 here we go!!!”

Here’s when Lady Gaga shared an emotional moment on her Instagram handle, as she won her first Grammy. The star can be seen in her white bathrobe with her makeup still on her face and open hair. The rockstar can be seen crying on camera. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Me after the first Grammy I ever won. Still hits my heart like that 🧨❤ (also, it was for Poker Face not Just Dance 🤣☝madame!!)”

When Lady Gaga kept her Sunday mood on point keeping it casual with her baggy brown one-shoulder t-shirt. She teamed it with grey shorts. The star decked it up with a sleek hairbun and no makeup. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy Sunday” along with sunflower emoji.

