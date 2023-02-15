Lady Gaga is one of the most admired and loved singers and performing artistes in the Hollywood entertainment industry. The diva has been on top of her game in the entertainment space for the longest time and well, given the kind of love and appreciation that she’s received from all her fans in all these years, we genuinely love it and for real. Her swag game and vogue quotient keeps getting bigger and better with every passing year and well, that’s why, whenever she comes up with a new project or music video, the happiness and excitement of the fans hit a new high for real. For quite a long time, fans were eagerly waiting for an update regarding the first look of her as Harley Quinn. Well, this time, the look is finally out and well, we genuinely can’t keep calm for real. See below folks –

First look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn with Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker 2.’ pic.twitter.com/opfCHsztbT — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 15, 2023

Well, absolutely amazing and supremely entertaining and fantastic, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and amazing, ain't it?