Blackpink Jennie is a Chanel girl. The idol rose to fame performing in the K-pop band Blackpink. She is one of the most popular idols in the world. The increasing demand and love from blinks compelled Chanel to make her the company’s brand ambassador.

Fashion is one of the biggest things in the K-pop industry as well as over the globe. Fashion is a priority, and it’s growing rapidly from K-pop idols to Hollywood celebrities; everyone loves to keep up with style statements. And often, it happens that the divas style themselves in similar outfits. And in such an instance, Blackpink Jennie and Beyonce are caught. So let’s check out whose appearance served stalemate looks in moon-printed tops and tights.





The stars wore a pair of allover moon print tops with matching tights from the Marine Serre brand. Popular Hollywood singer Beyonce wore the outfit in the black and pink shade when she was flying with Jay Z to attend a game between Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in red and black. The singer looked stunning and styled her look with a black jacket and heels. While the loose wavy hairstyle, nude makeup, and black glasses rounded her look and added a statement with a black bag.

On the other hand, Blackpink Jennie chose a beige or creamy shade with black moon prints for Blackpink’s song Ddu-Du Ddu-Du. She styled it with a black choker necklace and matching makeup with hairstyle to complete her appearance for her music promotion look. In addition, she paired it with a back slit mini skirt and a leg harness with black boots giving her that vibe feel.

Comparing both of them, it is hard to take one name because, as per our observation, we liked them equally as they styled themselves differently in similar dresses. So who did you find the most attractive?

