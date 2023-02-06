Undoubtedly, the Korean entertainment (K-pop) market is booming right now. It goes without saying that the local stars have reached their peak as Korea’s entertainment industry becomes more and more mainstream. The two most well-known Korean pop music groups are BTS and Blackpink. The bands have successfully paved their way with flawless groovy singles and a legion of fans. However, as of now, several other bands are also emerging for good, and we are loving how it’s taking over the globe.

However, today, we are here to celebrate Blackpink Jennie’s all time fashion classics from the line-up. The star is an active social media user and has often managed to keep her fans engaged with her lovely stunning fashion moments on her gram. Given that, here we have shared Jennie’s all time fashion classics that are too good to miss out on.

To Paris

Here’s when Jennie dropped in a stunning set of pictures during her quick trip to Paris. The star member of the group dazzled in a sheer skirt suit. Teaming her adorn with checkered black blazer and cute bangs, Jennie looked all boss and swagger.

Airport Runway

None can beat this extraordinary style stature by Jennie at the airport. The star decked herself in a classy black blazer topped on her casual wear, stunning skin-skimmed stockings and a zebra textured scarf.



Princess

When Jennie wowed in a beautiful white off-shoulder bodycon dress. She teamed it off with sleek beautiful two braids, dewy soft eyes, pink nude lips and gorgeous accessories to team it up.

Street Armour

Jennie while can any day serve you high-octane red carpet fashion statures, she can also equally give you casual street style goals in the queue, and here’s how she aced it up aboard. She decked up in a leather black jacket topped printed tee and leather pants. She completed the look with a pair of black boots.