Well, Jisoo and her cute pics always create a buzz amongst the BLINKS who adorn her for her casually chic style! As we know, Jisoo never fails to top the fashion que with her cool style, that sets ultimate goals for a fun day-out with friends.

Recently, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo took to her instagram and shared a series of pictures dressed in a light-blue shirt and beige skirt, as she struck various poses for her fans.

The Korean star looked like a perfect school girl as she smiled through her cute pics on social media. Jisoo also, kept her look chic by opting for a black leather jacket and cool cap with the school attire.

While captioning her school-girl vibes images, Jisoo penned, “LA Lisa Captured In LA”, which clearly meant Jisoo’s cute pictures were captured by Blackpink member Lisa, in Los Angeles.

Besides this, not long ago the gorgeous Jisoo also posted on her instagram story a picture in a simple chic outfit from Born Pink’s premiere. Jisoo was donned in a sleeveless brown top, paired with low-waist charcoal black denims. With a choker on, the singer looked buzz-worthy.

Well, what do you think about Jisoo’s school-girl look?

