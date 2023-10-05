Bridal Hairstyles Goals From Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, And Neha Kakkar

Highlights

Shreya Ghoshal shows how to ace the Mehendi ceremony in her casual hairstyle.

Sunidhi Chauhan aces her modern-day bridal wedding day hairstyle.

Be the attention seeker on your reception like Neha Kakkar.

Indian female singers make a buzz with their amazing voices. But that’s not all! These talents also have a knack for fashion. And so take bridal hairstyle goals from top singers Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Neha Kakkar.

Shreya Ghoshal’s Mehendi Hairstyle

Be the sunshine of your mehendi ceremony in a yellow minimalistic lehenga set. And take inspiration from Shreya to elevate the simplicity of the beautiful open curls hairstyle. The singer looks stunning in this hairstyle. And you can also be the center of attraction with a basic yet impressive look.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s Wedding Hairstyle

Walk down the aisle in the spectacular red lehenga set. The sparkling earrings and complementing makeup round up her appearance. But wait, there is more! Her one-side wavy curls give her divs vibes, inspired by modern-day choices like Sunidhi Chauhan. She looks gorgeous in this glam.

Neha Kakkar’s Reception Glam

Be the beautiful and cheerful bride in the pastel white lehenga at your reception ceremony inspired by Neha Kakkar. The green necklace set and red chuda look stunning. But her sleek mid-part low bun helps her glam take the spotlight. The overall appearance is nothing less than a goddess.

Share your opinion in the comments box below.