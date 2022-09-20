Shawn Mendes, the owner of a melodious voice is known for his stunning music. The singer has made the audience his fan through his soothing and soulful songs. One may wonder about the beautiful and lovely vocals he has. Song lyrics are very relatable to the audience and fans, making them get into the song. People often prefer to listen to his songs while stressed or bored, which is a sensational inspiration for many others out there. Not just singing, but the singer is extremely hot and stunning in looks which makes girls crush on him, which is quite obvious. He is the owner of many accolades. We suggest you listen to some of his powerful songs.

1) Senorita: This song is Shawn Mendes’s Number 1 single. And in this song, he hook-up with Camilla Cabello. This is Shawn’s most streamed track in the UK, with a cumulative 214 million streams.

2) Stitches: Shawn rose to fame with this song. The song ranked number 1 in early 2016. And the music had 2.2 million chart sales. It is a perfect pop song with melodramatic lines.

3)Treat You Better: This song stays the favorite of almost everyone who listens. This is one of his biggest hits. And after hearing the song, you will agree.

4)Mercy: The Mercy song is a favorite of many, and sure it might be of yours too. And this is his other most popular song.

5) There’s Nothing Holding Me Back: This song is from Shawn’s second album that hit the world with his stunning music.

