I am thrilled to return to acting in my next directorial: Aslam Khan

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Oct,2023 15:55:57
Actor Aslam Khan made a huge decision in his life by moving into the industry of direction from acting and his fans went gaga to having missed his screen presence. But now the young actor/director has good news for his fans as he is making a comeback in the industry of acting again… Over time, Aslam has directed over 100 music videos that earned him the credit of being called the Music Video King.

This upcoming music video of Aslam titled Senorita, has also been directed by him. And he will be seen acting in a rap sequence in it. Also starring actors Pallavi Ram and Divya Sharma, this track is a peppy number for one to groove over their weekends for sure!!

Speaking of this Aslam says, “I’m thrilled to see how the audience will perceive my comeback. Acting is as dear to me as directing is!! Everyone wanted me to return onscreen. Finally, everything fell into place and it worked out. The song is genuinely very beautifully made; hoping for y’all to see it soon!!”

The song has been sung by Neeraj Shridhar- the voice of all top Bollywood actors, with Music and Lyrics by Shobayy.

Aslam has done projects like Dil Deke Dekho (TV show), Welcome 2 and Padosan (Films). It will be exciting to see his comeback !!

Exclusive: Sunil Nagar bags mythological show Kaashi Vishvanath

Exclusive: Nidhi Gangta bags key role in upcoming show Kaashi Vishvanath 

Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath

