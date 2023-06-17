Exclusive: Nidhi Gangta bags key role in upcoming show Kaashi Vishvanath

Nidhi Gangta, the talented model and actor who is known for her feat of being crowned as Miss Shimla in the year 2015, during the Shimla Summer Festival has been part of projects Outsiders, The Waiting. She has also featured in music videos Maahiya, Soniye, Chanda etc. Nidhi has bagged an important role in an upcoming TV project. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming mythological presentation Kaashi Vishvanath. This show will air on Doordarshan. The show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd.

The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. Kaashi Vishvanath has been cast by Devtosh Mukherjee.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Sunil Nagar being roped in to play the role of Lord Brahma in Kaashi Vishvanath. If you have missed reading it, you can read it here.

Exclusive: Sunil Nagar bags mythological show Kaashi Vishvanath

We now hear of Nidhi Gangta bagging a key role.

As per a reliable source, “Nidhi will be seen playing the role of Goddess Saraswati.”

We buzzed Nidhi but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor: Vivian Dsena on the way he chooses roles

I am excited to see the audiences’ reaction to the new Ruhaan’s comeback in Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ankit Raizada