ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Nidhi Gangta bags key role in upcoming show Kaashi Vishvanath

Nidhi Gangta who was crowned Miss Shimla in the Shimla Summer Festival, 2015, will be part of the cast of Kaashi Vishvanath. The show is produced by Kamalashree Film Pvt Ltd.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jun,2023 15:02:51
Exclusive: Nidhi Gangta bags key role in upcoming show Kaashi Vishvanath

Nidhi Gangta, the talented model and actor who is known for her feat of being crowned as Miss Shimla in the year 2015, during the Shimla Summer Festival has been part of projects Outsiders, The Waiting. She has also featured in music videos Maahiya, Soniye, Chanda etc. Nidhi has bagged an important role in an upcoming TV project. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming mythological presentation Kaashi Vishvanath. This show will air on Doordarshan. The show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd.

The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. Kaashi Vishvanath has been cast by Devtosh Mukherjee.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Sunil Nagar being roped in to play the role of Lord Brahma in Kaashi Vishvanath. If you have missed reading it, you  can read it here.

Exclusive: Sunil Nagar bags mythological show Kaashi Vishvanath

We now hear of Nidhi Gangta bagging a key role.

As per a reliable source, “Nidhi will be seen playing the role of Goddess Saraswati.”

We buzzed Nidhi but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor: Vivian Dsena on the way he chooses roles 

I am excited to see the audiences’ reaction to the new Ruhaan’s comeback in Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ankit Raizada

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Amit Singh Thakur talks about his new short film ‘A Day Before Son’s Wedding’
Amit Singh Thakur talks about his new short film ‘A Day Before Son’s Wedding’
Exclusive: Ankita Mayank Sharma bags Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show
Exclusive: Ankita Mayank Sharma bags Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show
Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Celesti Bairagey talks about her father’s ‘precious advice’ that she follows
Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Celesti Bairagey talks about her father’s ‘precious advice’ that she follows
I have a strong facial resemblance with my father: Madirakshi Mundle
I have a strong facial resemblance with my father: Madirakshi Mundle
My father is proud of my work: Megha Chakraborty of Imlie fame
My father is proud of my work: Megha Chakraborty of Imlie fame
My dream date destination is Southeast Europe: Renee Dhyani
My dream date destination is Southeast Europe: Renee Dhyani
Latest Stories
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal takes up a huge challenge
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal takes up a huge challenge
Gujju Pataka’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha took over the nation by storm! Fans hail Kartik Aaryan’s swag and unbeatable energy
Gujju Pataka’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha took over the nation by storm! Fans hail Kartik Aaryan’s swag and unbeatable energy
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba’s emotional outburst
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba’s emotional outburst
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth about Faltu
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth about Faltu
Sunny Deol Grooves On Son Karan Deol’s Sangeet; Ranveer Singh Laughs
Sunny Deol Grooves On Son Karan Deol’s Sangeet; Ranveer Singh Laughs
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s desperate attempt to expose Vikrant
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s desperate attempt to expose Vikrant
Read Latest News