Exclusive: Sunil Nagar bags mythological show Kaashi Vishvanath

Actor Sunil Nagar who is popularly known for his TV shows Shri Krishna, Alif Laila, Om Namah Shivaay, Shree Ganesh, Kumkum Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan and many more, will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming mythological presentation Kaashi Vishvanath. This show will air on Doordarshan. The show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd.

The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. Kaashi Vishvanath has been cast by Devtosh Mukherjee.

Sunil who is a known personality and has done a variety of work in mythological shows, will play an important character in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Sunil will play the role of Lord Brahma.”

We buzzed Sunil but did not get through to him.

