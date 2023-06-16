ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Sunil Nagar bags mythological show Kaashi Vishvanath

Sunil Nagar the senior actor who is known for his mythological roles, will be part of the cast of the upcoming show Kaashi Vishvanath. Read here for this newsbreak.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Jun,2023 15:25:47
Exclusive: Sunil Nagar bags mythological show Kaashi Vishvanath

Actor Sunil Nagar who is popularly known for his TV shows Shri Krishna, Alif Laila, Om Namah Shivaay, Shree Ganesh, Kumkum Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan and many more, will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming mythological presentation Kaashi Vishvanath. This show will air on Doordarshan. The show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd.

The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. Kaashi Vishvanath has been cast by Devtosh Mukherjee.

Sunil who is a known personality and has done a variety of work in mythological shows, will play an important character in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Sunil will play the role of Lord Brahma.”

We buzzed Sunil but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

