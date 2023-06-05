Exclusive: Prashant Singh Rajput bags Atrangi show Drishti

Actor Prashant Singh Rajput who was recently seen in Sony TV’s Mere Sai, has been roped in for Atrangi’s next. Titled Drishti, the show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt Ltd. The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. The show will go on air in July.

As per reports in the media, actress Aparna Dixit and actor Karan Mehraa will play the leads in this show.

Prashant has been roped in to play a pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “His character name will be Vedant. It will be an interesting one.”

The show is slated to be commissioned for 100 episodes, as per our source. The show is cast by Devtosh Mukherjee.

We buzzed Prashant but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Atrangi, but did not get any response will we filed the story.

