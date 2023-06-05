ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Prashant Singh Rajput bags Atrangi show Drishti

Prashant Singh Rajput will be a part of the cast of the new Atrangi show, Drishti. The show will have Karan Mehraa and Aparna Dixit playing the leads.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Jun,2023 15:07:22
Actor Prashant Singh Rajput who was recently seen in Sony TV’s Mere Sai, has been roped in for Atrangi’s next. Titled Drishti, the show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt Ltd. The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. The show will go on air in July.

As per reports in the media, actress Aparna Dixit and actor Karan Mehraa will play the leads in this show.

Prashant has been roped in to play a pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “His character name will be Vedant. It will be an interesting one.”

The show is slated to be commissioned for 100 episodes, as per our source. The show is cast by Devtosh Mukherjee.

We buzzed Prashant but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Atrangi, but did not get any response will we filed the story.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

