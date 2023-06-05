Exclusive: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Srikant Dwivedi joins the cast of Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav

Actor Srikant Dwivedi who has featured in TV shows Naagin 6 and Bhagya Lakhsmi has bagged a prized role in Colors’ next. He will be a part of the mythological show Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’, stars Ram Yashvardhan, who is known for his roles in mythological shows and Ishqbaaaz fame Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

The magnum opus Shiv Shakti is expected to delve into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice and separation that translates into Tap, Tyaag, and Taandav.

As per reports in media, Vaidehi Nair will play the role of Parvathi. The supporting cast for the show includes Nirbhay Wadhwa, Tarun Khanna, Puneet Vashist, Vishwajit Pradhan, Dinesh Mehta, Meer Ali, and Nimai Bali.

We now hear of Srikant Dwivedi playing the role of Lord Vishnu in the show.

As we know, Swastik Productions also has another new show airing on Son SAB. Titled Vanshaj, it will be a contemporary tale of the iconic Mahabharat.

