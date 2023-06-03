Exclusive: Dangal show Mann Sundar to have a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar

Dangal show Mann Sundar produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment will see a new spin-off arriving soon!! Titled Mann Atisundar, the show will have a totally new cast.

Mann Sundar which launched on Dangal in the year 2021 has had a good run. Actors Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria play the lead roles of Ruchita and Nihar in the show. The show is about a woman Ruchita, who hopes to find a life partner who does not judge her by her outward appearance, and loves her for her inner beauty, and the values and characteristics that she possesses.

We at IWMBuzz.com have the exclusive news that Mann Sundar will have a spin-off soon on air. The show will have a brand new story with a fresh cast. However, its basic plot and message will be the same.

As per a reliable source, “Though the show is in a nascent stage, work has started on it.”

We buzzed the Producer Suzanna Ghai and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show for Nazara

Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV’s Barsaatein

Exclusive: Abhay Bhargava to be a part of web series Aadhi Dulhan