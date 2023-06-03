ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Dangal show Mann Sundar to have a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar

The Dangal popular show Mann Sundar which is produced by Suzanna Ghai's Panorama Entertainment, will see a new spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar. Check the exclusive news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jun,2023 15:50:09
Exclusive: Dangal show Mann Sundar to have a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar

Dangal show Mann Sundar produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment will see a new spin-off arriving soon!! Titled Mann Atisundar, the show will have a totally new cast.

Mann Sundar which launched on Dangal in the year 2021 has had a good run. Actors Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria play the lead roles of Ruchita and Nihar in the show. The show is about a woman Ruchita, who hopes to find a life partner who does not judge her by her outward appearance, and loves her for her inner beauty, and the values and characteristics that she possesses.

We at IWMBuzz.com have the exclusive news that Mann Sundar will have a spin-off soon on air. The show will have a brand new story with a fresh cast. However, its basic plot and message will be the same.

As per a reliable source, “Though the show is in a nascent stage, work has started on it.”

We buzzed the Producer Suzanna Ghai and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show for Nazara 

Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV’s Barsaatein

Exclusive: Abhay Bhargava to be a part of web series Aadhi Dulhan

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions' show for Nazara
Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions' show for Nazara
'Tinka Tinka' is my favourite song: Liza Malik
'Tinka Tinka' is my favourite song: Liza Malik
The bedroom is my favourite corner: Dhrisha Kalyani
The bedroom is my favourite corner: Dhrisha Kalyani
Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
Exclusive: Arshi Bharti Shandilya joins the cast of Sony TV's Barsaatein
Exclusive: Arshi Bharti Shandilya joins the cast of Sony TV's Barsaatein
Latest Stories
After Cannes, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy Impresses Maverick Directors at Director’s Special screening, check out the reactions
After Cannes, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy Impresses Maverick Directors at Director’s Special screening, check out the reactions
A Stitch in Time Review: Is A Wonderful Humane Parable On Selfdependence
A Stitch in Time Review: Is A Wonderful Humane Parable On Selfdependence
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets arrested
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets arrested
Maruthi Nagar Police Station Review: Is As Thana-da As It Can Get
Maruthi Nagar Police Station Review: Is As Thana-da As It Can Get
Rahul Sharma Starrer show ‘Kaal Bhairav Rahasya' Season 1 to rerun on Star Bharat again from 5th June 2023
Rahul Sharma Starrer show ‘Kaal Bhairav Rahasya' Season 1 to rerun on Star Bharat again from 5th June 2023
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's struggle continues in the duct
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's struggle continues in the duct
Read Latest News