Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions' show for Nazara

Actress Jyoti Gauba who is presently seen in contrasting roles in Star Plus’ Imlie and in Sony TV’s Kathaa Ankahee, has grabbed her next meaty opportunity with a new show. She will be part of the stellar cast of Nazara’s new show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Titled Do Chutki Sindoor, the show will be about a girl who has a wheatish complexion.

Jyoti Gauba, as we know, plays the main negative role in Imlie. At the same time, she plays the totally positive, caring and affectionate mother-in-law in Kathaa Ankahee.

As per reports in media, Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Radhika Muthukumar has been roped in to play the female lead in the show.

We now hear of Jyoti Gauba playing an interesting role.

As per a reliable source, “Jyoti will play the main negative in the show. She will be the mother to the male lead.”

We buzzed Jyoti but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Are you excited about this new show on Nazara? Drop in your comments here.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV’s Barsaatein

Exclusive: Abhay Bhargava to be a part of web series Aadhi Dulhan