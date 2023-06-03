ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions' show for Nazara

Jyoti Gauba who is presently seen in Imlie and Kathaa Ankahee, will be part of the cast of Nazara's new show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Read the exclusive details here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jun,2023 13:48:37
Actress Jyoti Gauba who is presently seen in contrasting roles in Star Plus’ Imlie and in Sony TV’s Kathaa Ankahee, has grabbed her next meaty opportunity with a new show. She will be part of the stellar cast of Nazara’s new show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Titled Do Chutki Sindoor, the show will be about a girl who has a wheatish complexion.

Jyoti Gauba, as we know, plays the main negative role in Imlie. At the same time, she plays the totally positive, caring and affectionate mother-in-law in Kathaa Ankahee.

As per reports in media, Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Radhika Muthukumar has been roped in to play the female lead in the show.

We now hear of Jyoti Gauba playing an interesting role.

As per a reliable source, “Jyoti will play the main negative in the show. She will be the mother to the male lead.”

We buzzed Jyoti but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV’s Barsaatein

Exclusive: Abhay Bhargava to be a part of web series Aadhi Dulhan

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

