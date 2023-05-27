Exclusive: Abhay Bhargava to be a part of web series Aadhi Dulhan

Abhay Bhargava, who entertained the masses in TV shows like Molkki, Raat Hone Ko Hai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is all set to entertain audiences in a new web series. As per a credible source, Abhay will be seen in an upcoming web series titled Aadhi Dulhan.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about versatile actors Ameeta Nangia, Sanjay Choudhary, Urvashi Pardeshi, Madhuri Sanjeev, and Akhilendra Mishra being part of the cast.

Aadhi Dulhan will be a family-based story that will dwell on the life of a joint family. The big drama and heavy-duty tension in the family will be the crux of the tale. It will have a mix of all emotions for the viewers to see.

The series is produced and written by Manish Sharma. It will be based on one of the books written by Manish Sharma. Faizal Khan directs the series.

We buzzed Abhay but did not get through to him.

