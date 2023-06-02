ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Palki Malhotra, the creative mastermind is back in action and is all set to helm the upcoming Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats. Shruti Sinha of Splitsvilla fame will play the lead in it.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Jun,2023 16:58:47
Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Creative genius Palki Malhotra who has been behind some amazing projects like Dill Mill Gayye, Dil Dosti Dance etc, is back to doing the best. She is now helming a new web series, that is a youth-centric plot with a background related to dance.

Yes, the dance lovers can all over again get excited, as you will see a set of fresh faces in acting. The series titled Campus Beats, is produced by Banijay Asia. Palki Malhotra will be helming the project. The series will be yet another biggie on Amazon miniTV.

The news that has reached us at IWMBuzz.com, is that Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha is playing the central role in the series. Shruti won Splitsvilla 11, and was also seen participating in Roadies Xtreme and Ace of Space 2.

It is believed that this will be the youth coming-of-age story with a backdrop of dance.

As per a reliable source, “This series will yet again see real dancers venturing into the line of acting.”

The series Dil Dosti Dance too saw dancers making it big in the field of acting.

The series will be of a longish format is what we hear.

We buzzed Palki and the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not hear from them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

