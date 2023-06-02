Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Creative genius Palki Malhotra who has been behind some amazing projects like Dill Mill Gayye, Dil Dosti Dance etc, is back to doing the best. She is now helming a new web series, that is a youth-centric plot with a background related to dance.

Yes, the dance lovers can all over again get excited, as you will see a set of fresh faces in acting. The series titled Campus Beats, is produced by Banijay Asia. Palki Malhotra will be helming the project. The series will be yet another biggie on Amazon miniTV.

The news that has reached us at IWMBuzz.com, is that Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha is playing the central role in the series. Shruti won Splitsvilla 11, and was also seen participating in Roadies Xtreme and Ace of Space 2.

It is believed that this will be the youth coming-of-age story with a backdrop of dance.

As per a reliable source, “This series will yet again see real dancers venturing into the line of acting.”

The series Dil Dosti Dance too saw dancers making it big in the field of acting.

The series will be of a longish format is what we hear.

We buzzed Palki and the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not hear from them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

