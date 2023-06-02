Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV's Barsaatein

Child actor Kevin Charadva who featured in challenging roles in TV shows Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki, Yashoda Ke Nand Lal etc will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Balaji Telefilms show Barsaatein which is for Sony Entertainment Television.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show will feature Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi and Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon in lead roles. The show is expected to start airing in June.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Saii Ranade, Sameer Malhotra, and Vipul Deshpande being roped in to play pivotal roles.

We now hear of Kevin Charadva being locked in for a pivotal role in the show.

We buzzed the famous child actor, but did not get through to him.

We contacted the channel spokesperson but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

