Television | News

Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV's Barsaatein

Child actor Kevin Charadva will be part of the stellar cast of Sony TV's upcoming show Barsaatein. The show is produced by Balaji Telefilms and has Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon as leads.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Jun,2023 11:36:31
Child actor Kevin Charadva who featured in challenging roles in TV shows Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki, Yashoda Ke Nand Lal etc will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Balaji Telefilms show Barsaatein which is for Sony Entertainment Television.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show will feature Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi and Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon in lead roles. The show is expected to start airing in June.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Saii Ranade, Sameer Malhotra, and Vipul Deshpande being roped in to play pivotal roles.

If you have missed reading our exclusive newsbreaks on the show Barsaatein, you can catch up with them here.

We now hear of Kevin Charadva being locked in for a pivotal role in the show.

We buzzed the famous child actor, but did not get through to him.

We contacted the channel spokesperson but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Are you excited about this new show? Also, how do you see this fresh Jodi of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon?

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

