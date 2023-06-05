ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to share screen space with Keanu Reaves and Chris Hemsworth in a Hollywood film?

Actor Aniruddh Roy is in all likelihood to share screen space with International stars Keanu Reaves and Chris Hemsworth in a Hollywood film. Check details here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Jun,2023 14:28:19
Actor Aniruddh Roy who will be seen in the Karisma Kapoor starrer web series Brown for ZEE5, has derived yet another feather to his cap. The biggest update coming from his life and career is that Aniruddh might be a part of an International project.

As per a reliable source, “He is presently on his way to San Francisco for discussions and negotiations for a Hollywood project.”

Our source further states, “He is in talks to share screen space with the Hollywood biggies Keanu Reaves and Chris Hemsworth in a film.”

Yes, if it materializes, this will be a big project and a work profile to remember for Aniruddh Roy.

Meanwhile, he will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix film which is written and directed by Jaidev Ranade, titled ‘Don’t Send Me No Flowers When I’m Dead’. This will be a slice-of-life, quirky plot. We at IWMBuzz.com had given our readers this newsbreak earlier.

If you have missed reading it, you can take a glance of it here.

Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to feature in Jaidev Ranade’s OTT film Don’t Send Me No Flowers When I’m Dead

We buzzed Aniruddh but could not get through to him.

What do you think of this meaty opportunity that this talented and young actor is about to bag? Drop in your comments here.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

