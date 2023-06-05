Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to share screen space with Keanu Reaves and Chris Hemsworth in a Hollywood film?

Actor Aniruddh Roy who will be seen in the Karisma Kapoor starrer web series Brown for ZEE5, has derived yet another feather to his cap. The biggest update coming from his life and career is that Aniruddh might be a part of an International project.

As per a reliable source, “He is presently on his way to San Francisco for discussions and negotiations for a Hollywood project.”

Our source further states, “He is in talks to share screen space with the Hollywood biggies Keanu Reaves and Chris Hemsworth in a film.”

Yes, if it materializes, this will be a big project and a work profile to remember for Aniruddh Roy.

Meanwhile, he will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix film which is written and directed by Jaidev Ranade, titled ‘Don’t Send Me No Flowers When I’m Dead’. This will be a slice-of-life, quirky plot. We at IWMBuzz.com had given our readers this newsbreak earlier.

We buzzed Aniruddh but could not get through to him.

