Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to feature in Jaidev Ranade's OTT film Don't Send Me No Flowers When I'm Dead

Aniruddh Roy will play an integral role in Jaidev Ranade's OTT film Don't Send Me No Flowers When I'm Dead.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 May,2023 15:02:13
Actor Aniruddh Roy who was recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar short film Happily Ever After, will feature in the role of the acclaimed poet Maharishi Aurobindo Ghosh in Contiloe’s Swaraj for Doordarshan. In addition to this, Aniruddh will be seen in the ZEE5 series starring Karisma Kapoor titled Brown.

We now hear of Aniruddh being roped in as one of the leads for an upcoming OTT film which is written and directed by Jaidev Ranade. Titled ‘Don’t Send Me No Flowers When I’m Dead’, the film is a slice-of-life, quirky genre. Jaidev was earlier seen helming the film Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai.

As per a reliable source, “Aniruddh will be playing a unique role, something which he has never attempted before. The film is being made as a bilingual, in English and Hindi languages.

We buzzed Aniruddh but did not get through to him.

We hear that Aniruddh is presently shooting for Swaraj and this OTT film simultaneously.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

