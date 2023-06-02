I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more

Actress Megha Chakraborty who is presently seen playing the lead in Star Plus’ popular show Imlie, is convinced that social media is a part of the day-to-day lives of one and all. She is also of the belief that social media gives people a platform to display varied skills.

Says Megha, “People have undoubtedly begun showing their talent on social media, be it any talent. Whether it’s makeup, dancing, or singing, there are times when videos with little skill become popular and others contact them for events, and eventually, they have a job. As a result, individuals have begun to do anything to gain validation. People also flaunt everything, whether it’s a new phone, new clothing, or anything else. People want likes, and comments, including me.”

However, Megha also accepts that social media comes with its own disadvantages. “The pressure to post something every day, to try and capture every moment on camera so that you can post is having a severe impact on our stress levels. Every day, it causes stress for me. Eventually, I feel pressured to post at about 12 pm, in between shots. If I can’t, I must do it at 6:00 p.m. since timing is important because you’re aware of when you have the most reach. You get concerned with the number of likes and views on your postings. I can feel the pressure, and it’s for everyone,” she says.

On the addictive Insta browsing habit, Megha has her own say. “It’s a bad habit, and I also have the awful habit of scrolling and viewing endless reels. Sometimes there’s a pressure about what should be my next content on reels. You won’t be able to stop even if you want to. There are times when you are aware that your screen time is excessive, but you do not have anything better to do, so you resume scrolling. I am likewise guilty of the same bad behaviour. I’m at a loss for what to do. Everyone is engrossed with their phones.”

Megha explains that even when she has her own time on social media, she tries to keep it to a minimum.

Well said, Megha!!